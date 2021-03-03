Allison Janney, Annie Murphy And Ben Platt To Star In 'The People We Hate At The Wedding'?

The Academy Award winner Allison Janney, the Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy and the Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt are said to be in talks to star in The People We Hate at the Wedding. According to a recent report by Deadline, the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Claire Scanlon has been roped in to direct the upcoming film, which is an adaptation of Grany Ginnder's 2017 novel by the same name. The film will reportedly be a character-driven comedy that will focus on a family wedding.

Here's what we know about 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' film

As per the online portal's recent report, actors Allison Janney, Annie Murphy and Evan Hansen are currently in negotiations with the makers to star in The People We Hate at the Wedding movie. The Netflix film Set It Up's director Claire Scanlon is also said to be taken on board to helm the upcoming film. The report suggests that Bob's Burgers fame Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, collectively known as the Molyneux Sisters, have adapted the Grant Ginder novel for bringing its story to the big screen.

The plot of this Claire Scanlon directorial is said to focus on a dysfunctional family that reluctantly reunites for a family wedding despite being unable to get along and get it together. However, the wrenching of several skeletons in the closet is all the family need to reconnect with each other. If the grapevines are to be believed, the production house FilmNation Entertainment will bankroll the film. While Deadline had also reported that UTA Independent Film Group will be introducing the film at the virtual European Film Market on March 2, 2021, no updates about the same have been shared as of yet.

About the to-be lead cast of The People We Hate at the Wedding, Allison Janney, who won the Academy Award for "best supporting actress" for her performance in I, Tonya, is also well-known for her role of an alcoholic Bonnie in the CBS sitcom, Mom. On the other hand, Annie Murphy went on to become a household name with her portrayal of Alexis Role in the popular CBC sitcom, Schitt's Creek. Furthermore, the theatre actor Ben Platt is widely-know for his role in the Pitch Perfect film series. He also won netizens' hearts with his portrayal of Payton in Netflix's The Politician.

