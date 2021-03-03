Thor 4 Spoilers: Everything We Know About The Upcoming 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Film

Thor 4: Love and Thunder has started filming a while back in Sydney, Australia. New set photos have revealed some interesting information about the upcoming Thor film. Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth have been spotted on the Thor 4 set. Read on to know more details about Thor Love and Thunder plot.

Thor Love and Thunder Plot Details

As of now, Marvel hasn't revealed any information for Thor Love and Thunder but there are leaked information about official casting, and fan theories. Let's dive into Thor Love and Thunder and everything we know about the film so far. First, Christian Bale is going to be a major part of the film.

Fans are speculating he is going to get the role of Gorr The God Butcher. Gorr is one of the strongest enemies Thor has ever faced and one of the only few beings in the universe who can kill Thor in Marvel Comics. There is another possibility that Christian Bale will play the role of Dario Agger/Minotaur. Dario Agger is the villainous CEO of Roxxon industries in the comics. Given how good Christian Bale's acting was in American Psycho he will be a perfect fit to play the villainous corporate CEO role. Another possible role for Christian Bale might be that of Beta Ray Bill, Thor's rival who is just as powerful as the God of Thunder.

NEW PLAY SCENE IM SO HYPED pic.twitter.com/Jso5rscTge — brooke (@follklores) March 2, 2021

We also know Natalie Portman is returning as Jane Foster but there's a big twist. Jane Foster is going to become Lady Thor in this film. There are also other rumours flying around that Ryan Reynolds could be playing the role of Beta Ray Bill. This would be especially weird as he is already going to become a part of the MCU with Deadpool 3. Marvel has also announced that Guardians of the Galaxy are going to show up in the Thor Love and Thunder for a small part. New set photos from Twitter have revealed Matt Damon is back to reprise his role as the fake Loki in an enactment.

When Does Thor Love and Thunder Come Out?

As per IMDb, Thor Love and Thunder release date has been set for May 2022. The film is more than a year away but Marvel fans will be getting a lot of MCU content before the film comes out. WandaVision, Black Widow, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki series, are all set to come out in 2021. Stay tuned for more news on Thor 4 and the MCU.

