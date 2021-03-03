Is Perks Of Being A Wallflower Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Film

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is one of the best-known coming-of-age stories out there. The 2012 film is based on the 1999 novel which goes by the same name and chronicles the life of Charlie, its 15-year-old protagonist who is in his freshman year of high school. The film adaption featured actors the likes of Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller. Netflix subscribers were overjoyed when the film was made available on the streaming platform. However, recently, news surfaced claiming that Perks of Being a Wallflower might be leaving Netflix soon.

Is Perks of Being a Wallflower leaving Netflix?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the rumours are true. The coming of age drama is indeed departing from Netflix in March. However, subscribers have until March 31 to watch the film to their heart's content as March 31 is its last day on Netflix.

Where to watch Perks of Being a Wallflower?

The Emma Watson starrer is still available on Netflix till March 31. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can rent it on YouTube in HD quality for ₹50 and but it in HD quality for ₹460. On Google Play the drama film is available for ₹25 to rent and ₹310 to buy. Here are some other titles leaving Netflix in March 2021.

2 Alone in Paris (2008)

28 Days (2000)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Always a Bridesmaid (2019)

An Interview with God (2018)

Bachelor Girls (2016)

Balu Mahi (2017)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Elles étaient en guerre 1939-1945 (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haunting on Fraternity Row (2018)

Haywire (2011)

Kaakan (2015)

Kalki (2017)

Kanika (2017)

Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil (2015)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Honor Was Loyalty (2015)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games (2015)

Night Fare (2015)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Servant of the People (Season 1)

Shuddhi (2017)

Sleepover (2004)

The Christmas Project (2016)

The Gift (2015)

The Guild (Season 1)

The Silence (2017)

Tope: The Bait (2016)

Wakefield (2016)

Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 1-4)

Apollo 18 (2011)

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Assignment (2016)

