Mila Kunis Gushes Over Co-actor Allison Janney; Says They Share A 'yin-yang Energy'

Mila Kunis and Allison Janney have recently come up with a sensational American comedy-drama called Breaking News in Yuba County that revolves around the life of a woman who buries the body of her husband after he dies of a heart attack at the time when he was cheating on her. Mila Kunis and Allison Janney are essaying significant roles in the movie and the former recently shared her views about her character as well as her co-actors from the film.

According to an article by DTnext, Mila Kunis opened up about her character in the movie and stated that Nancy was such a character that she had never had the opportunity to play before and added how she had so much fun playing it. The actor had most of the scenes with Allison Janney and mentioned how they both had a very yin-yang and back-and-forth energy. She further added how Allison has brought everything to all of her characters and has the ability to switch gears immediately. Praising Allison further, she stated how one can see her go from victim to driving force and manages to add a kind of sinister feeling. Speaking about Allison Janney’s character in the Mila Kunis' movie, she mentioned how managed to bring so many layers to the character she was essaying. Adding more to it, she stated that Allison Janney was going to go down in history as one of her favourite actresses to work with and also as one of her favourite people. Mila Kunis also mentioned how Allison could play a crazy person like nobody’s business for whatever reason.

Also read Where To Watch 'Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar'? The Bridesmaids Duo Are Back To Comedy

Also Read 'Happy Gilmore' Cast: List Of Actors Who Featured In The 1996 Sports Comedy

Breaking News In Yuba County cast & more

Released on February 12, 2021, in the US, Mila Kunis's movie is all set to hit the Indian theatres on February 19, 2021. The movie is a beautiful fictional story of a small town whose residents try to unveil the mystery of a missing man while the local journalists get involved in the case in order to get fame. Apart from Mila Kunis and Allison Janney, other cast members include actors namely Regina Hall, Samira Wiley, Jimmi Simpson, Wanda Sykes, Awkwafina, Ellen Barkin, Tate Taylor, Chris Lowell and many more.

Also Read 'Mom' To End After 8th Season, Allison Janney Bids Adieu To The Sitcom

Also Read Mila Kunis Talks About Being A 'horrible Mom' & Getting Away From Her Kids During Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.