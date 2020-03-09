Allison Paige's Top Five Hollywood Movies Fans Must Watch Right Now

The actor who created a stir with her presence on the CW hit show Flash has slowly been gaining popularity. Allison Paige has starred in several movies before becoming a famous household name. Here are some of her movies in which the actor excelled according to fans and critics.

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman' To 'Hanna: Top Hollywood Female Action Movies You Must Watch

Allison Paige's top five Hollywood movies you need to watch

Pray for Rain

The movie based on the ecosystem and the rapid growth of global warming and also gangland violence was met with mixed reviews. However, the 2017 film seen Paige play a very small role in the film which fans seemed to adore. The film was directed by French filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo and starred Jane Seymour and Annabelle Stephenson.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Saga Deepens As Hollywood Police Department Issue Fresh Arrest Warrant

Be Somebody

Be Somebody was massively hyped before its release as it was shot in just 12 days. The film earned decent reviews from fans and critics and was among a few likeable films in 2016. The film talks about the story of a budding pop star who feels isolated by his growing success. While trying to evade intense fanfare, Jordan meets an unlikely friend in a local art-student named Emily.

Also Read | Florence Pugh Is One Of The Most Promising Actors In Hollywood, Find Out Why

Detention

Detention stands as one of the highest-rated horror films according to IMDB. Paige was praised for her acting in the film and the film became quite popular. The story revolves when a group of mischievous students are sent to detention. The students then find out that they are being chased by a copycat killer and slaughtering students one by one.

Also Read | Pamela Anderson Gets Married To Producer Jon Peters. Who Is This Hollywood Mogul?

The Grounds

The most recent film to feature Paige is The Grounds, which also happens to be one of her highest-rated films on IMDB. The story revolves around a drunk named Calvin who stands at a very low point in his life after losing everything. Paige plays a supporting character in the film with the character name of Connie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.