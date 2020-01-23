'Wonder Woman' To 'Hanna: Top Hollywood Female Action Movies You Must Watch

Action movies are known to usually depict male lead actors flaunting their machoism and a sturdy body. But this is not the case nowadays. Several flicks featuring female heroes have been released in the past few years. From Wonder Woman to Hanna, here are the best Hollywood female action movies that you must watch:

1. Wonder Woman



Helmed by Patty Jenkins, the plot of this superhero movie revolves around an Amazon warrior princess Diana. She was raised in an isolated island in a matriarchal society. The princess plans to flee from the island after learning about World War I. She believed it to be the work of the Greek god of war Ares. Starring Gal Gadot in the role of Wonder Woman, this film churned huge collefctions at the box office. Wonder Woman also garnered innumerable positive reviews for the direction and acting.

2. Hanna



Released in 2011, Hanna tells the story of a teenage girl who was raised by her father. Born and brought up in the isolated region of Finland, Hanna was trained to become an assassin. The action thriller flick features Saoirse Ronan’s character tracking down her mother’s killer Marissa Wiegler, who is a senior CIA officer. This Joe Wright directorial film garnered mostly positive responses for the actor’s performance and received accolades for the same.

3. Widows



Widows depicts the tale of four Chicago women whose spouses get killed in a botch getaway attempt. They connect to pay back $2 million to the crime boss, following their husband’s death. Portrayed by Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo, this 2018 heist flick is based on the 1983 British television series by the same name. Helmed by Steve McQueen, Widows feature the women attempting to rob a politician to give the money back to the crime boss.

