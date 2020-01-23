Antonio Brown Saga Deepens As Hollywood Police Department Issue Fresh Arrest Warrant

National Football League (NFL) fans would be forgiven to think that Antonio Brown is currently a part of the league. The former Steelers wide receiver has been featuring in the headlines on a weekly basis, with an outpour of controversy over the last few months. It all began in September, with the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Now, it appears that Antonio Brown has added the counts of assault, burglary and battery to his criminal repertoire.

Antonio Brown arrest warrant issued by Hollywood Police Department

News of some more controversy surrounding Antonio Brown came out of Hollywood, Florida earlier this week. The Hollywood Police Department confirmed that the former Patriots wide receiver and his trainer Glen Holt were involved in a physical altercation outside Antonio Brown’s residence this week. Glen Holt was charged by the Hollywood Police Department on counts of felony, burglary and battery and sent to jail on Tuesday. Holt then posted a $20,000 bond the following day and was released from jail on Wednesday night. Now, the Hollywood Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, after the NFL free agent threw a rock at the victim’s moving truck, according to court documents.

Antonio Brown arrested: Brown infuriated by $4,000 fee which led to the battery incident

The court documents stated that the victim is a driver at a moving company that Antonio Brown hired to deliver his belongings from California to his Hollywood home in Florida. The victim delivered Antonio Brown’s belongings. However, Brown was required to pay a $4,000 fee. The former Patriots wide receiver refused to pay the fee, which led to the victim leaving with Antonio Brown’s property in his truck. According to the victim, Brown then threw a rock at the victim’s truck, denting the driver’s side of the vehicle.

While Antonio Brown ultimately agreed to pay the $4,000 fee plus some amount for the vehicle’s damages. However, Brown then refused to pay any sum beyond the $4,000, which led to another argument ensuing between the victim and the NFL free agent. Brown then assaulted the driver while his trainer Glen Holt attempted to grab the vehicle’s keys and obtain Brown’s belongings.

