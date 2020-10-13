'Along Came A Spider' Cast And Other Details About Its Characters

Along Came a Spider is a 2001 American neo-noir psychological thriller movie, directed by Lee Tamahori. The movie is the second installment in the Alex Cross film series and a sequel to the 1997 movie Kiss the Girls. The screenplay for the movie is adapted from the 1993 novel of the same title by James Patterson, but many of the key plot twists of the book were controversially eliminated from the movie. It received positive reviews from the critics and was a huge commercial success at the box-office. Here is all about the cast of Along Came a Spider.

Along Came a Spider cast

Morgan Freeman as Alex Cross

Morgan Freeman is one of the most celebrated American actors, directors, and narrators, who was cast to play the lead character of Alex Cross in the movie. He has reprised his character from the first installment of the movie series. The actor is particularly known for his distinctively deep voice and has appeared in many movies of different genres. He has been acknowledged with many awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Jay O. Sanders as FBI-agent Kyle Craig

Jay O. Sanders is a very well-known American actor known for working in the theatre, movie, and television industry, who was cast to play the character of FBI-agent Kyle Craig in the movie. He has reprised his character from the first installment of the movie series. The actor appears in plays Off-Broadway at The Public Theatre, very often. He also received the Drama Desk Award for 2019 for Actor in a Play for Uncle Vanya.

Monica Potter as Jezzie Flannigan

Monica Potter is a very popular American actor, who was cast to play the character of Jezzie Flannigan in the movie. She is also known as the founder and principal owner of Monica Potter Home, which is an upscale home good, natural skincare and home decor business in Cleveland, Ohio. With her family business struggling to make money, the company was featured on the reality television series The Profit.

Is Ashley Judd in Along Came a Spider?

Ashley Judd was cast to play the character of Dr Kate McTiernan in the first installment of the movie series, Kiss the Girls. The movie is based on James Patterson’s bestselling 1995 novel of the same name. Ashley Judd doesn’t appear in the second installment of the movie series, Along Came a Spider.

Who is the bad guy in Along Came a Spider?

Jezzie Flannigan is the “bad guy” and a true villain in Along Came a Spider. She was a member of the Secret Service in the film and was working for Senator Hank Rose, and mainly watching over his 12-year-old daughter, Megan, who later gets kidnapped by her teacher, Gary Soneji. Her villainous reveal comes when she reunites with Devine at a farmhouse where Megan is held captive.

Along Came a Spider Trailer

