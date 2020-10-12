The Haunting Of Bly Manor Cast Features Talented Child Artists Like Amelie Bea Smith

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a horror mini-series which released on Netflix on October 9, 2020. The plot of this show revolves around the happenings at the Bly Manor where two orphaned kids live with a chef, a groundskeeper, and a housekeeper. The show has been created by Mike Flanagan and has been receiving a lot of appreciation for the well-crafted script and its execution. Here is a look at the cast of The Haunting of Bly Manor which carries this Netflix original well.

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast

1. Amelie Bea Smith as Flora

Amelia Bea Smith plays the lead role of Flora in The Haunting of Bly Manor. She is a young artist who has already left a mark with her acting skills. She has worked in shows like EastEnders and the animated film, Peppa Peg.

2. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Miles

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays Henry’s nephew, Miles. He is a young artist who has previously worked in the show, Emmerdale which released in 2018. He will also be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film, Flora and Ulysses.

3. Henry Thomas as Henry

Henry Thomas plays the role of Henry Wingrave in this Netflix original. He is an artist from San Antonio who has worked in films and shows of various genres. He is remembered for his work in films like Suicide Kings and 11:14.

4. Victoria Pedretti as Dani

Victoria Pedretti plays the role of Dani Clayton in The Haunting of Bly Manor. She is a renowned television actor who has gained quite some appreciation for her effortless skills. She is remembered for her work in much-loved films and shows like Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, The haunting of Hill House, and Amazing Stories.

5. T’Nia Miller as Mrs. Grose

T’Nia Miller plays the pivotal role of Mrs Grose in this show. She is a critically acclaimed actor who has worked in films and shows of different kinds. She is remembered for her roles in Obey, Doctor Who, and Sex Education, amongst others.

6. Rahul Kohli as Owen

Rahul Kohli plays Chef Owen in this horror flick. He is an actor from London who has played a key role in various films and television shows. He is remembered for his work in Happy Anniversary, iZombie, and Supergirl.

7. Calix Fraser as doll ghost

Calix Fraser is the ghost that shows up in the dollhouse in this show. He is a child artist who has already made a place for himself in the film industry. He is much-loved for his work in My Wife’s Secret Life and Write Before Christmas.

8. Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter in The Haunting of Bly Manor. He is a celebrated actor from Westminster in London and has been a part of various successful films and shows. He is remembered for his work in films like Going the Distance, Faster, and The Invisible Man.

Read 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' New Character Posters Gives A Spooky Glimpse Of Upcoming Show

Also read Would Haunting Of Bly Manor Cast Be As Spooky If The Show Was Remade In Bollywood?

9. Amelia Eve as Jamie

Amelia Eve plays Jamie in the much-loved horror show. She is a well-known actor and has also been a part of the production team in many projects. She has worked in films like Big Boys Don’t Cry and Enterprice.

10. Tahirah Sharif as Jessel

Tahirah Sharif plays the character of Miss Jessel in The Haunting of Bly Manor. She is an artist from South London who has left a great impression through various roles. She has been a part of films and shows like Casualty and The Invisible Woman, amongst others.

Read 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Trailer Promises More Sinister Ghosts; Check Release Date

Also read 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Teaser Trailer And Release Date On Netflix Out Now

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.