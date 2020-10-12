East Of Eden Cast And Other Details About The Critically Acclaimed Movie

East of Eden is a 1955 drama, directed by Elia Kazan. The movie is loosely based on the fourth and final part of the 1952 novel of the same name by John Steinbeck. The plot of the film revolves around the wayward young man who, while seeking his own identity, vies for the affection of his deeply religious father against his favoured brother, thus retelling the story of Cain and Abel. The movie has been named by the American Film Institute as one of the best 400 American films of all time. Here is all you need to know about the cast of East of Eden and who were the brothers in East of Eden. Read further ahead to know more about the characters of East of Eden.

'East of Eden' cast and characters

Julie Ann Harris as Abra Baccon

Julie Harris was a very well known and celebrated American actor, who was cast to play the character of Abra Baccon in the movie. The actor is renowned for her classical and contemporary stage work and has even received five Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Play. Some of her most critically acclaimed performances in movies include The Haunting (1963) and Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967). She was also a Grammy Award winner and a three-time Emmy Award winner. Julie Ann Harris passed away on August 24, 2013.

James Byron Dean as Caleb Trask (Cal Trask)

James Dean was a very popular American actor, who was cast to play the character of one of the main brothers, Caleb Trask in the movie. The actor is remembered as a cultural icon of teenage disillusionment and social estrangement. He rose to fame with the character he played in the movie and became a household name. In 1999, the American Film Institute ranked him the 18th best male movie star of Golden Age Hollywood in AFI's 100 Years 100 Stars List. James Byron Dean died in an unfortunate car crash on September 30, 1955.

Raymond Hart Massey as Adam Trask

Raymond Massey was a very well celebrated Canadian actor, who was cast to play the character of Adam Trask in the movie. He is known for his commanding and stage-trained voice. Having a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor, the actor was one of the most loved media personalities at the time. Raymond Hart Massey passed away on July 29, 1983.

Richard Davalos as Aron Trask

Richard Davalos was a very well-known American actor, who was cast to play the character of the other main brother, Aron Trask in the movie. He was a movie, stage, and television actor who was loved and praised a lot by the audience. Richard Davalos passed away on March 8, 2016.

Burl Icle Ivanhoe Ives as Sam (the Sherriff)

Burl Ives was a very reputed American singer, actor, and author, who was cast to play the character of Sam, the sheriff in the movie. He began his career as a singer and then went ahead to join the acting industry. Burl Icle Ivanhoe Ives passed away on April 14, 1995.

