'Always Be My Maybe' Cast: Keanu Reeves To Ali Wong; Check Out Full List

Always Be My Maybe is a romantic-comedy written by Ali Wong, Randall Park and Michael Golamco and directed by Nahnatchka Khan. From Keanu Reeves to Randall Park, the cast of the film will leave you in awe. You can stream Always Be My Maybe on Netflix. Take a look at the cast of Always Be My Maybe below.

Always Be My Maybe characters and cast

1. Ali Wong as Sasha Tran

Always be My Maybe cast includes Ali Wong who essays the role of Sasha Tran in the movie. Sasha Tran is a celebrity chef. Due to various issues, she breaks up with her fiancé Brandon Choi and heads back to San Francisco to open her new restaurant. However, on this journey, she reconnects with Marcus. Ali Wong has co-written Always be My Maybe. She received critical acclaim for her stand-up specials Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife. Wong also appeared in Are You There Chelsea?, Inside Amy Schumer and Black Box.

2. Randall Park as Marcus Kim

Randall Park portrays the role of Marcus Kim, a very gentle and lovable person who works with his dad. However, his main dream is to pursue music and become a musician. Randall is known for his roles of Kim Jong-un in the film The Interview and Eddie Huang’s father in Fresh Off the Boat. He also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Film Ant-Man and the Wasp. When it comes to television shows, Park featured in The Office, The Mindy Project and Drop the Mic.

3. Keanu Reeves as himself

Keanu Reeves shows up as Sasha’s mysterious beau on the double date with Marcus and his ex Jenny. Even though his role is small, he did manage to attract a lot of attention. Keanu Reeves made his debut with the film Youngblood. He gained critical acclaim for his role in the science fiction, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. He also featured in My Own Private Idaho, Speed and Point Break.

4. Michelle Buteau as Veronica

Michelle Buteau plays the role of Sasha’s best friend, Veronica. Veronica is also Sasha’s assistant and pregnant at the start of the film. Buteau is an American stand-up comedian and actress. She also featured in films such as Isn’t It Romantic, Someone Great and Marry Me.

5. James Saito as Harry Kim

Always Be My Maybe cast also features James Saito as Harry Kim, Marcus’ father. Harry is a modest man and wishes only the best for his son. James Saito featured in the films I Think I Love My Wife, While We’re Young, Life Of Pi, The Only Living Boy in New York. Apart from films, Saito also featured in television shows such as Elementary, Modern Love and Grey’s Anatomy.

