'Yes God Yes' Cast List And The Characters That They Portray In The Film

Yes God Yes is a sex comedy streaming on Netflix and it covers a quite a sensitive topic in a humorous fashion. This movie is about Alice, a teenager studying in a Catholic high school who gets in an internal battle between facing her sexual urges on one hand and the risk of facing eternal damnation. The cast of Yes God Yes is an interesting combination of actors portraying their respective roles.

Have a look at the Yes God Yes cast:

Natalia Dyer

Known for her work in Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer plays the lead role among the cast of Yes God Yes. Playing the role of Alice, a curious teenager, Natalia plays a completely different role compared to her character Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things. The news of Natalie Dyer in Yes God Yes had created quite a discussion in the entertainment world in Hollywood.

Timothy Simons

The actor-comedian plays the role of Father Murphy, a priest who is firm on his views on sexual relations and heterosexual marriage. Father Murphy is one of the major Yes God Yes characters. But secretly the priest has his own secret pleasures. Timothy Simons has previously worked in movies like Goosebumps (2015), Gold (2016), Ralph Breaks The Internet (2018) and many more.

Wolfgang Novogratz

Wolfgang is one of the Yes God Yes characters that increases her sexual curiosity. He has appeared in a number of Netflix movies. Among the list of Wolfgang Novogratz movies is Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018), The Last Summer (2019), The Half of It (2020) and Feel the Beat (2020).

Alisha Boe

Alisha Boe has previously worked in films like Paranormal Activity 4, Gates of Darkness, etc.. However, among the Yes God Yes cast, her role is that of Nina, a fellow camp-goer of the Catholic high school. She has also portrayed the role of Jessica Davis in 13 Reasons Why.

Yes God Yes had received positive reviews from the majority of the audience post its release in 2019. Directed by Karen Maine, the film pursues a concept that has hardly been put forth in front of any audience before. Netflix, like in many of his originals, has also brought a very unusual yet effective cast in this film as well.

