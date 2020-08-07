Alyssa Milano On Her COVID-19 Symptoms: 'I Thought I Was Dying'

Hollywood actor Alyssa Milano took to her social media account and shared a picture of herself breathing through a machine. In the post, she mentioned that the picture was taken on April 2 when she had been sick for two weeks. In the lengthy post, she wrote about her coronavirus symptoms and how the disease was not detected when she got her test done a few times before.

Alyssa Milano mentioned that she had never been this sick and that she lost 9 pounds in two weeks. While listing out symptoms she mentioned that she couldn’t breathe she was confused she had lost of smell and horrible headaches as well. She stated that she had every COVID-19 symptom, but when she took COVID-19 tests they came out to be negative by the end of March.

In her post, she wrote, “I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible.” [sic] She added, “I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE.” [sic]

In her post, Alyssa Milano also mentioned that she has been living with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for the past four months. She wrote that she had, “vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise.” [sic] Milano then added that she got she went to the doctors and got another antibody test done. However, she mentioned that this test was done by drawing her blood but not from the finger prick. She went on to say that the test came out to be positive and that she had COVID antibodies. She urged her fans to be aware and revealed that she has taken to social media to talk about how the testing system is flawed. She said that the real numbers are not known because of the flaw.

Alyssa Milano told her friends that she wants them to know that COVID-19 is not a hoax. She further added, “I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)” [sic]

