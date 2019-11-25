AMA Awards Winners: Here Is A Complete List Of Who All Won Awards At The Recent AMA 2019

The American Music Awards (AMAs) has consistently brought out some of the biggest icons in the music industry. The recent AMAs 2019 was a night full of glamour, glitz, earful performances and happy faces. The awards show was held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

This year’s AMAs was particularly historic for Taylor Swift since she received the Artist of the Decade award. She even performed a collection of some of her biggest hits in her career until now, putting an end to the battle with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group. She was one of the biggest show-stealers for the night.

Selena Gomez opened the AMAs with powerful performances of her recent two hits. Netizens have also been pulling her leg for singing off-key for Lose You To Love Me. The awards were attended by every big and small artist in the global music industry.

Here is a look at the winners of the AMAs 2019

1. Favourite Duo/Group- Pop/Rock

BTS

2. Favourite Duo/Group- Country

Shay Dan

3. Favourite Artist- Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

4. Favourite Song- Pop/Rock

Halsey- Without Me

5. Favourite Album- Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift- Lover

6. Favourite Album- Country

Carrie Underwood- Cry Pretty

7. Collaboration Of The Year

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello- Senorita

8. New Artist Of The Year

Billie Eilish

9. Favourite Album- Rap/ Hip-Hop

Post Malone- Hollywood’s Bleeding

10. Artist Of The Decade

Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello looked adorable on stage as they performed their pop song, Senorita that also bagged the Collaboration Of The Year award for the night. The steaming chemistry between the two could not be ignored by the audience. Camila later came back on the stage to perform her hit song Living Proof as well.

The AMas 2019 was also the first time for the New Artist Of The Year award winner Billie Eilish. She performed her hit debut All the Good Girls Go to Hell. The audience was seen cheering and singing along with her during her stint on the stage.

