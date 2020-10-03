Amanda Bynes' Returns To Instagram After A Short Hiatus With A Brand New Look

Just a few months ago in July, actor Amanda Bynes deleted all her old Instagram photos. She is now back on the platform and has renamed her account as 'Matte Black Online Store'. Amanda Bynes changed her Instagram handle after she graduated from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Moreover, she returned to the platform with a brand new look that stunned her fans.

Amanda Bynes returns to Instagram with a new black-haired look

Also Read | Amanda Bynes Apologises For Previously Calling Celebrities "ugly" In New Instagram Video

Above is Amanda Bynes' latest Instagram post under her account 'Matte Black Online Store'. This account is probably going to be used to promote Amanda Bynes' future fashion products. A year ago, the actor graduated from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Perhaps the change in her Instagram account is a hint towards the next step in her career.

Also Read | Amanda Bynes Is Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Paul Michael

Interestingly, the image had no caption. Moreover, Amanda Bynes has also disabled comments for the post. In the photo shared online, Amanda Bynes sports a new look with pitch-black hair. She is also wearing a checkered yellow shirt and a pair of ripped jeans. Amanda Bynes deleted all her Instagram photos in July of this year, nearly a year after her graduation. Though some of her old photos can still be found on Twitter.

Also Read | Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael Confirm Their Split 3 Weeks After Announcing Their Engagement

Bynes took an indefinite hiatus from acting back in 2010. The actor was suffering from multiple personal problems, including a history of substance abuse. Back in 2018, she announced that she might be returning to TV. Amanda Bynes is most known for playing important roles in hit shows like Figure It Out, Double Dare 2000, What I Like About You, and All That. She is also known for the film Hairspray.

Amanda Bynes black haired look was first seen on Paul Michael's Instagram page. The actor featured on her fiancee's Instagram about three weeks ago, revealing her new black hair look. Back in March, Amanda also claimed that she was pregnant with Paul Michael's child. However, this news was later dismissed by her lawyer who assured fans that it was false.

Also Read | Amanda Bynes Engaged To 'love Of Her Life', Flaunts Enormous Ring

[Image source: Amanda Bynes Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.