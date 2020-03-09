The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael Confirm Their Split 3 Weeks After Announcing Their Engagement

Hollywood News

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have put the rumours about their relationship to rest by confirming that they have called off their engagement. Read more .

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
amanda bynes

Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes was recently seen making the headlines when she announced that she was all set to marry her best friend Paul Michael on Valentines’ Day 2020. But things for her and Paul Michael have changed now as they decided to split. Read on to know more about the whole story.

READ | Amanda Bynes Engaged To 'love Of Her Life', Flaunts Enormous Engagement Ring Given By Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes splits from fiancé Paul Michael

According to reports, Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are no longer together and have broken off their engagement just three weeks after announcing it. It was being rumoured that the two have split, but Amanda Bynes added fuel to the fire as she deleted her photos with Michael, which she has been posting on her official social media handle.

Michael then went on to confirm the news of their spilt. He said that they did break it off, referring to their engagement, and added that he still loves her and that she will always be his best friend. This has come as a shock to the fans of the celebrated actor. 

READ | What Happened To Amanda Bynes' Face? Everything You Need To Know About Her Face Tattoo
 

For the unversed, Amanda Bynes started off her career with as a child actor with Nickelodeon’s All That, and its spin-off show The Amanda Show. Amanda Bynes made her Hollywood debut with the 2002 film Big Fat Liar, a teen comedy which featured Frankie Muniz as Jason Shepherd, Paul Giamatti as Marty Wolf, and Amanda Bynes as Kaylee, Jason's best friend.

The film revolves around a 14-year-old pathological lair Jason Shepherd, who is wronged by a Hollywood producer. He steals Shepherd's creative assignment and plans to make a film around the same. The film follows Shepherds adventures as he is all set to take his revenge. 

READ | Amanda Bynes Apologises For Previously Calling Celebrities "ugly" In New Instagram Video
 

 

READ | Amanda Bynes Turns Down Participating In 'Dancing With The Stars'
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
Milind
EMAILS UNVEIL RANA-PRIYANKA LINK
Coronavirus
SENSEX HITS 10-YEAR LOW AMID CORONA
Congress
CONGRESS ON PRIYANKA-RANA KAPOOR
Disha Patani
DISHA PATANI'S WEEKEND PLANS
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE