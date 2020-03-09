Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael Confirm Their Split 3 Weeks After Announcing Their Engagement

Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes was recently seen making the headlines when she announced that she was all set to marry her best friend Paul Michael on Valentines’ Day 2020. But things for her and Paul Michael have changed now as they decided to split. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Amanda Bynes splits from fiancé Paul Michael

According to reports, Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are no longer together and have broken off their engagement just three weeks after announcing it. It was being rumoured that the two have split, but Amanda Bynes added fuel to the fire as she deleted her photos with Michael, which she has been posting on her official social media handle.

Michael then went on to confirm the news of their spilt. He said that they did break it off, referring to their engagement, and added that he still loves her and that she will always be his best friend. This has come as a shock to the fans of the celebrated actor.

For the unversed, Amanda Bynes started off her career with as a child actor with Nickelodeon’s All That, and its spin-off show The Amanda Show. Amanda Bynes made her Hollywood debut with the 2002 film Big Fat Liar, a teen comedy which featured Frankie Muniz as Jason Shepherd, Paul Giamatti as Marty Wolf, and Amanda Bynes as Kaylee, Jason's best friend.

The film revolves around a 14-year-old pathological lair Jason Shepherd, who is wronged by a Hollywood producer. He steals Shepherd's creative assignment and plans to make a film around the same. The film follows Shepherds adventures as he is all set to take his revenge.

