Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Supporting Her AMAs Comeback; Says ‘feels Good To Be Back’

Selena Gomez, the young American singer, recently made her return on live TV performances, after a two-year gap. Selena performed at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMA). She kicked off the American Music Awards (AMA) with her career-first Billboard Hot 100 number Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now. Post her applauded performance, Selena Gomez revealed her feelings about the comeback through her latest Instagram post update.

Also Read | Selena Gomez sings off-key in her chorus at AMA 2019 performance

Selena Gomez recently posted a series of pictures from AMA on Instagram. In the pictures, the Same Old Love singer, walked the red carpet in a neon green strapless satin dress with ruffles and a mini thigh cut dress. She paired similar-coloured pointed-toe heels. Selena Gomez revealed her experience at AMA in her caption. Selena was seen thanking her team and fans that stood by her during the performance. Gomez added that she made a comeback for her and also because of her fans. Also, she was seen being very excited about her recently released album SG2. Check out the caption.

Also Read | American Music Awards performers list out; Selena Gomez to open the AMA

Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter #sg2 @amas 💚

Selena Gomez's Thank You Post

Selena Gomez knows well how to keep the fans and audiences updated and get them excited for her performance at the AMAs. The singer-producer shared several posts and tweets on her social media about her comeback opening performance at the AMA. Have a look at the series of Selena's social media updates.

Also Read | Selena Gomez teases fans with trailer of her new album, announces release date

Tune in Sunday to watch me open the @AMAs with Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/A7Mkusn9ln — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 22, 2019

Tonight’s the night! Can’t wait for you to see my performance on the @AMAs, LIVE at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/9Ez3XMJEo6 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Selena Gomez's fashionable looks that will immediately make you 'Look At Her Now!'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.