Johnny Depp Libel Trial: Amber Heard's Claim Of Physical Abuse By Depp Was False?

Amber Heard’s claim about receiving two black eyes from her alleged psychically abusive husband Johnny Depp are false, said High Court. The actor had filed for divorce on the grounds that Depp had psychically abused her on multiple occasions and that they are in a “toxic relationship”. Read on:

Amber Heard’s stylist spoke against her

Amber Heard’s US stylist recently spoke up about the actor’s accusation about Johnny Depp and stated that they are false. In a high court trial, the celebrity stylist talked about the day Heard made a television appearance, where she stated that she was allegedly hit by Johnny Depp. The couple has been in the news for their divorce since 2017.

Samantha McMillan used to work for the couple and after their split, she has been working for Depp. She disputed Amber Heard’s claim at the High Court’s libel trial. McMillan stated that she had spent most of her time, from afternoon to early evening, with Amber Heard on December 15, 2015, when the actor was preparing to appear on a talk show hosted by James Corden.

McMillan stated that she had not seen any cuts or bruises on the actor’s body. He reportedly said that after the show, Heard came to her and asked if she can believe that the actor did a show with 'two black eyes'. McMillan stated that Heard did not have any black eyes and was clearly uninjured. After this incident, the stylist learned about the Heard’s accusation of Johnny Depp of abuse and violence.

Reportedly, several other witnesses came forward during the trial and took Johnny Depp’s side stating that they have seen Heard throwing “insults” at the actor and had a bad temper. Depp’s housekeeper Hilda Vargas, who has worked for him for over 30 years, was also present at the trial. She stated that one day she was “horrified and disgusted” to find a “large pile of feces” in Depp’s bed.

In her statement, the housekeeper stated that it was clearly human excrement and it could not have come from the couple’s two dogs. It was found on the bed after the couple had an argument after Depp failed to show up at Heard’s 30th birthday party on time. Depp had told Vargas that he was convinced it came from Heard or one of her “cohorts”.

