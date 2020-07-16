Amber Heard's Ex-assistant Accuses The Actor Of 'stealing' Her Sexual Assault Story

Actor Amber Heard’s former personal assistant came to the Libel Trial held in London and revealed that the actor 'stole' her sexual violence story. On Wednesday, Aquaman actor’s ex personal assistant Kate James accused the actor of twisting her story and using it for her own benefit. The statement given by the former assistant states that she has been a survivor of sexual violence and she was shocked to know that Amber Heard narrated her sexual violence story and twisted it in a different way.

Kate James reportedly revealed that she was ‘violently assaulted’ when she was in Brazil in her twenties. She went on to say that as a survivor of sexual violence she thinks it’s very serious to take a stance like that despite not going through the ordeal. In her second witness statement, James revealed that she was around 26 years old when she was raped at machete-point and that the experience has haunted her ever since.

She went on to say that she was ‘utterly shocked’ when Amber Heard stole her sexual violence story and altered it to benefit herself. She also said that she was ‘extremely distressed’ and ‘outraged’ that Heard would use such a ‘harrowing experience’ in her life for her own benefit. She also added that she has appeared in the court because she finds it offensive.

Kate James also revealed that when she was Amber Heard’s personal assistant, she would be bombarded with drunken texts from her between 2 AM to 4 AM. Kate who worked for Amber from 2012 to 2015 stated that Amber would send her incoherent and abusive drunken messages on an 'almost daily' basis. However, she added that Amber Heard deleted the messages after terminating the employment and only kept those that weren’t abusive. In her statement, Kate James also said that Amber Heard feels she is ‘above the law’ and does not care about throwing anybody under the bus to save her own self.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is suing a publication and its executive editor over an article that called him a ‘wife-beater’. The article also referred to have ‘evidence’ that Johnny Depp attacked Amber Heard. Johnny Depp denies hitting his then-wife, while Amber Heard, 34, has submitted details of 14 occasions during their relationship when the actor has assaulted her. The paper has to prove that the allegations that they made against the actor are substantially true.

