Johnny Depp's Former Estate Manager Claims Amber Heard Pressured Him To Commit Perjury

The Hollywood megastar Johnny Depp's former estate manager made some huge revelations as he testified in Depp's libel suit against a UK-based tabloid that accused him of physically abusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The 57-year-old's estate manager, Kevin Murphy reportedly revealed that Heard asked him to lie under oath after she was charged with illegally bringing two dogs to Australia. Murphy also revealed that model-actor wanted him to take the blame for her by wielding a lot of power.

Murphy claims heard pressured him for committing perjury

In 2015, Amber Heard was charged with illegally bringing Yorkshire Terriers Boo and Pistol to the country earlier that year. The 34-year-old later pleaded guilty in April 2016 but escaped a conviction after expressing deep regret. Now, ex-husband Johnny Depp's former estate manager testified in the actor's libel trial and claimed that the American actor-model pressured him to commit perjury regarding the travelling of Boo and Pistol at the risk of him losing his job. He stated that she essentially wanted him to take the blame for her and admit that it was his fault that the paperwork was not completed.

In a written witness statement for the Pirates of Caribbean actor's libel case, Murphy also reportedly revealed that Heard expected him to falsely claim she was unaware about the fact that it was illegal to bring the dogs to Australia, as the country has strict animal quarantine rules. Furthermore, the former estate manager reportedly claimed that she wielded a lot of power and threatened him saying she wanted his help on it and wouldn’t want him to have a problem with his job. However, Amber Heard is due to provide evidence in the case, later this week.

Meanwhile, Depp sued the UK-based Tabloid for an article which they published in April 2018 that accused him of being a 'wife-beater', while the actor strongly denies abusing his ex-wife. Depp and Heard have been giving highly differing accounts of their volatile relationship, which began after they met in 2011 and got married in February 2015. The Friday Night Lights actor filed for divorce in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017.

