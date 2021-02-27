Amber Heard Fired From Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman 2;: Report

Hollywood actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle has caused several rumours to surface, especially on their professional front. Recently, news has emerged that Amber Heard has been fired from Aquaman 2. Rumours are also rife Game Of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke has been roped in to play the character of Mera, previously played by Heard.

Is Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2?

According to Popcorned Planet, it has been confirmed that Amber Heard has been fired by Warner Bros from the sequel of Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman. Her removal comes on the basis of some health clauses she failed to comply with. The video also went on to clarify that Emilia Clarke has not been chosen to replace Heard.

Aquaman 2 cast and other details

The sequel was taken up for discussion in 2018. James Wan is going to helm his movie as well. The cast of the film will see Jason and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reprise their roles as Aquaman and Black Manta respectively. The film is slated to release on December 16, 2022. The announcement of the female lead of the movie has not been made by Warner Bros yet. An animated mini-series is also going to be made on this DC superhero. It is going to be the first animated series in the DC Universe.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's latest news

According to a report by Variety, Johnny and Amber's trial date has been postponed again. It has been rescheduled to April 11, 2020. Depp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. Their trial is expected to last for two weeks. This trial has been postponed several times in past as well and was expected to start on May 7, 2021. One it had been postponed due to the delay in Depp's Fantastic Beasts 3 shooting schedule and now because of the backlog in the state's court due to the pandemic.

Johnny Depp has been removed from Fantastic Beasts 3 after Judge Andrew Nicol called him a 'wife beater'. He also took to Instagram to confirm the news. He shared a note informing his fans and followers of the latest development and wrote that he will fight to tell the truth and his resolve remains strong to prove the allegations he is charged with as false.

