Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back As Jack Sparrow Now Reaches 500,000 Signatures

After five films spanning 15 years, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become one of the biggest selling movie chains of all time. Pirates of the Caribbean 5 made nearly $800 million globally and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has already become a highly anticipated movie. However, Johnny Depp, who played the famous character of Captain Jack Sparrow in all five films was allegedly removed for the sixth movie in the franchise. He was reportedly dropped from the role following the allegations made against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's controversy

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. After Depp split with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis he started dating Heard in 2012. Depp and Heard married in a private ceremony in 2015. Heard filed for divorce in 2016 and she also obtained a restraining order against Depp, who she accused of physically abusing her during the marriage. Amber Heard penned an op-ed piece that accused Depp of sexual violence and physically abusing her during their marriage. According to Unilad, Heard did not mention Depp’s name in the op-ed but wrote about the treatment of women involved in domestic abuse and remarked on how she herself was treated with the same.

Four days after the op-ed was published in The Washington Post, Depp was allegedly let go from the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in December 2018. Johnny Depp denied the domestic violence allegation that was charged by Amber Heard. According to Cinemablend, Depp’s lawyer filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard and claimed her abuse allegations were ‘part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career'.

Petition to bring Johnny Depp back

Many fans struggled to envision Captain Jack Sparrow’s character played by anyone else but Johnny Depp. A petition titled ‘We want JOHNNY DEPP back as Captain Jack Sparrow’ surfaced on the internet. In the petition on charge.org, some of the lines in the petition read "But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues and the guy with the most good and bad luck at the same time? Don't they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon." Soon enough the petition started to get thousands of signatures and it has accumulated more than 500,000 signatures by now. The petition did have some notable effect later. It was reported by The Daily Express in January, that Disney is re-considering the actor’s revival in their franchise following the online petition.

