The 'Conagher' Cast, Plot And Other Details Of The 90s Movie From The Wild West

Based on the eponymous novel by Louis L'Amour, the movie Conagher released on July 1, 1991. Conagher's plot followed the Teale family that moved to the Indian territory to make a better living. While Jacob Teale passes away on a quest to collect cattle, Evie Teale agrees to work for and feed a stagecoach. Evie learns from the stagecoach about a skilled gunfighter named Conn Conagher. Conagher and his partner Cris Mahler stop by at Evie's house for food where Conn and Evie meet for the first time. The story continues to follow Conagher's adventure and Evie's love for him.

The details of the cast of Conagher

Sam Elliott as Conn Conagher

Sam Elliott played the lead role as Conn Conagher. In the film, Elliott's character is brave, ferocious and sweet as well as compassionate. Conn Conagher is a well-known gunfighter in the west. He is also a traveller who keeps moving wherever his next adventure awaits. When he meets Evie Teale, the two form a loving bond as he grows closer to the Teale family.

Katherine Ross as Evie Teale

The Conagher cast lead actor Katharine Ross plays the character of Evie Teale. Evie loses her husband in the Indian Territory when he goes looking for cattle. The young hardworking Evie takes up the job of feeding a stagecoach to support her family. When her farm gets attacked by local Indians, Conagher rescues her. The two spend more time with each other eventually falling in love. Evie's love is strong as she waits for Conagher to return home after his journeys. She writes poems for Conagher and ties them to tumbleweeds, hoping that Conagher would read them.

Gavan O'Herlihy as Cris Mahler

The cast of Conagher includes Gavan O'Herlihy as Cris Mahler, Conn Conagher's best friend. The duo shows off their skills as gunfighters and travel together in the movie. He too is love in with Evie Teale but gives up his love for his best friend when he sees their love for each other.

Barry Corbin as Charlie McCloud the Stage Driver

Primetime Emmy Award winner Barry Corbin is part of the cast of Conagher as the stage driver, Charlie McCloud. Corbin's character is kind and humble as he appoints the young lady Evie Teale to feed his passengers. When the Teale farm gets in trouble because of goons, McCloud and his passengers help Evie to defend her farm as they drive the hooligans away.

