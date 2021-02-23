Amber Heard Arrives At LAX With Girlfriend Bianca Butti After Valentine's Day Vacay

Amber Heard is currently in a relationship with Bianca Butti. The couple was recently spotted arriving at Los Angeles International Airport. It is a week after they headed out to celebrate Valentine's Day 2021 together.

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti arrive at LAX after Valentine’s Day getaway

Pictures of Amber Heard and her girlfriend Bianca Butti are doing the rounds on the internet. The Aquaman star was seen at LAX on Saturday, trying to remain as low-key as possible while carrying their belongings into the terminal. Amber Heard’s girlfriend Bianca Butti accompanied her. The two have been dating since last year.

Amber Heard wore a full black attire. She donned a long-sleeve t-shirt with dark jeans. She completed her look with boots and sunglasses of the same colour. Her blond hair got a little messy as she reached her car. The actor was also carrying a big size coat with her.

Amber Heard’s girlfriend Bianca Butti donned a pair of grey jeans underneath a light green sweater. She accompanied it with a leather jacket and cream color cowboy hat. The couple was wearing face masks following the protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti were first spotted in Palm Springs back in 2020. They were seen locking lips while waiting for a valet to return their car, reported Daily Mail UK. It has been over a year they have been together.

Previously, Amber Heard was romantically involved with photographer Tasya van Ree from 2008 to 2012. Later, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got married, which ended in 2017. The Pineapple Express star was also connected with tech magnate Elon Musk for a small period of time. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently fighting legal battles on assault and defamation cases. Current Amber Heard’s girlfriend Bianca Butti is a cinematographer by profession.

On the work front, Amber Heard will be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League reprising her role as Mera in the DC Extended Universe. She will also appear as the character in Aquaman 2, opposite Jason Momoa. The shooting of the superhero film is expected to begin soon.

