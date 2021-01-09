Amber Heard's Rep Responds To Johnny Dep's Team's Claims Of Divorce Settlement

Amber Heard has responded to the claims made by Johnny Depp’s legal team, that she has not donated the divorce settlement money to charities as she promised in the year 2016. According to The Daily Mail, the actor’s lawyers said they intend to use the allegation in order to appeal the British High Court judge Andrew Nichol’s decision in Johnny’s defamation case against The Sun. In the case, Andrew sided with the outlet, arguing that Amber’s donation of $7 million to charity is rarely the act one expects of a gold-digger.

Amber Heard's divorce settlement yet to be fulfilled

According to E! News, Amber’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has confirmed that her client is yet to fulfill her pledge she made to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union. Elaine also cited financial reasons while opening up about the issue. She explained that Amber has been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and she intends to continue her contributions and gradually fulfill her pledge. Elaine added that Amber has been delayed in the goal as Johnny filed a lawsuit against her and that she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending his false accusations against her.

As per the reports by the outlet, Elaine has also alleged that Johnny’s legal representatives are purposefully speculating about Amber’s donation status to draw focus away from Johnny’s ongoing legal cases. She said that Johnny’s effort to plant media stories criticising Amber for not fulfilling the donations she has pledged to charity is another attempt to divert attention from his UK Court’s findings in relation to Johnny who committed domestic abuse and violence. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles spokesperson said that due to circumstances of the litigation, CHLA is legally precluded from publicly sharing any details about the case.

Johnny was asked to exit his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, following Judge Andrew’s decision. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is no longer a part of Warner Bros. film, however, he will still receive the full salary for the project. The reports suggest Mads Mikkelsen will now appraise the role in the third installment of the film based on JK Rowling’s novels.

