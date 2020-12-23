Amber Heard To Be Sidelined In 'Aquaman 2' By A New Female Lead?

Aquaman 2 is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Amber Heard is expected to reprise her character as Mera in the movie. However, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are turning to be a threat for the latter in being a member of Aquaman 2 cast. Rumours are suggesting that her role might be trimmed down.

Also Read | Johnny Depp To Make $10 Million From 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Despite His Exit?

Aquaman 2 cast to have a new female lead?

According to the host of Beyond The Trailer YouTube channel, Grace Randolph, Warner Bros. studio is trying to bring a new female character in Aquaman 2 cast in order to avoid backlash regarding the recasting of Amber Heard as Mera. She mentioned that the studio is balancing things out as they are writing the script in such a way that Heard’s role can be cut down if needed. However, the actor currently remains a part of the project.

Also Read | Johnny Depp's Injury On 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 5' Cost Disney Millions?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship has been in the headlines for a long time due to the allegations of physical domestic abuse and two different court cases in the United States and in the United Kingdom. The issue of Heard being in Aquaman 2 cast caught fire when Depp was asked by Warner Bros. to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film series, following his defeat in the libel case against The Sun over an article which called him a “wife beater” in 2018. The actor has stepped down from the character and it has been recast with Mads Mikkelsen.

Fans on social media started campaigning against Amber Heard being in Warner Bros.’ project Aquaman 2. The petition to remove her as Mera is nearing two million signatures. People have also suggested her replacements, with Emilia Clarke being the top choice. However, the studio is yet to announce its plans to hire another star for the character. But the news of chopping down Heard’s role could be considered as a compromise. For now, there is no confirmation made by the studio on what character could it be or who would play it.

Also Read | Amber Heard Expresses Excitement About Zack Snyder's Justice League As She Wraps Reshoots

Also Read | Johnny Depp Goes To UK Court Of Appeal Against "wife Beater" Libel Case Verdict

Aquaman was a blockbuster at the box office, grossing over a billion worldwide. The sequel will bring back Jason Momoa in the titular role as Arthur Curry, with James Wan returning as the director. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also expected to reprise his role as Black Manta in Aquaman 2 cast. The movie is scheduled to release on December 16, 2022. A spinoff called The Trench is also in development.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.