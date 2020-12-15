Amber Heard Expresses Excitement About Zack Snyder's Justice League As She Wraps Reshoots

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has become one of the most anticipated upcoming projects. The director recently held reshoots and filmed additional scenes with several stars including Amber Heard, who plays Mera in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Now the actor expressed her feeling about being in the Justice League cast.

Amber Heard is 'super excited' for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Amber Heard talked about her appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. She said that is “super excited” about the project. The actor mentioned that they just wrapped up reshoots and she "just loves nerds". She explained that part of her love for “nerds” comes from how they are linked to great projects.

She revealed that she got into this project on The Stand because of another “true, die-hard nerd,” which is Josh Boone, who connected all of them on the series as he was adapting the book for Stephen King. She thinks it is just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which she loves. Heard asserted that it is like “follow the nerds, the nerd passion” is where one wants to be.

Amber Heard made her debut as Mera in Justice League theatrical version in 2017. She went on to reprise the DC comics character in Aquaman starring Jason Momoa. Now she will also be a part of the Snyder Cut. Heard could also return as Mera in Aquaman 2.

Zack Snyder filmed some extra footage for his version of JL in October. Justice League cast member like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller was said to be a part of the reshoots. The director has revealed that the additional photography will be around four of five minutes in his four-hour-long cut. Jared Leto as Joker and Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke are also involved in the project. Darkseid will be the main villain.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. The director will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects, and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

