Amber Rose Claps Back At Kanye West's Erratic Statements, Says He Has Bullied Her

It has been over a decade since Kanye West and Amber Rose parted ways. Ever since then, the duo has never been in good terms with each other. Now, recently Kanye made a few controversial statements regarding the model post which, during a podcast, Amber Rose clapped back at the rapper claiming that he has been bullying her for 10 years now, as reported by Wion News.

Amber Rose attacks Kanye West

During the interaction, Amber Rose reportedly said that she did not soak up anything from Kanye as the duo are very ‘different’ from each other. According to the model, she is a ‘compassionate person’. She has ‘empathy’ and that’s why people love her. She also claimed that she shared a cordial relationship with all her exes except for Kanye. Amber Rose appealed that people won’t be able to find anyone mentioning bad things about her except the rapper because she was able to get out of the relationship.

Commenting on their breakup, the model added that Kanye West has been picking on her for over 10 years now. Calling him a bully, Amber explained that the musician has continued with his bullying nature even after 10 years of separation. However, Amber added that she has moved on and is leading a happy life away from him.

Amber Rose’s statement came after Kanye West did not stop his erratic antics and continued to make demeaning comments about the model. It has reached a point that Amber now just needs to be alone.

Along with this, Amber also highlighted that Kanye stated he has to take ‘30 showers’ for cleansing himself after dating Amber. Addressing his statement, Amber said that she doesn’t know if the rapper makes all these claims only to make his wife Kim Kardashian more ‘comfortable’. Kanye West and Amber Rose dated each other for two years from 2008 to 2010.

