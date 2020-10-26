'Hit Me In Shower': Kanye West Says God Gave Him The Idea 'to Be Leader Of Free World'

American rap artist Kanye West, who is running for the United States presidency, has said that God wants him to be the "leader of the free world". Kanye, on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, said that the idea of running for president first occurred to him in the shower in 2015, a few days before the MTV Awards, where he became the third rap act to win the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and also revealed his political ambitions.

'God's plan'

"It was something that God put on my heart back in 2015, uh, a few days before the MTV Awards. It just hit me in the shower. And when I first thought of it, I just started, like, laughing to myself," Kanye said on the podcast. Kanye, further in the podcast said that his calling is to be the leader of the free world. "A thousand people, a thousand soldiers on it, because God is calling me. It's in God's plan. To take this position, even though I'm the pastor for. The world is like. It couldn't be a better time to put a visionary in the captain's chair," Kanye said.

Kanye West announced his presidential election bid through Twitter on July 4 and on July 16 his campaign filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC. Kanye West, at one point of time in his campaign, also announced his wish to have the legendary rapper Jay-Z as his running mate, which obviously didn't get much traction from the latter. The Life of Pablo producer, however, received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk, whom he said will be the US space programme head under his presidency.

Kanye West has spent a mammoth $6.7 million on his campaign trail so far, according to candidate finance data provided by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) of the United States. Most of the money has come from West himself, who loaned the amount to his campaign, while a small amount came from individual donations.

