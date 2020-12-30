American Fashion Designer Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexual Assault By Models

Several sexual assault allegations have surfaced against Alexander Wang, one of the industry’s leading fashion designers. Various posts surfaced on Instagram where many female, male, and trans models came forward to share their story, detailing the assault that had been inflicted on them. Wang’s accusers, most of whom kept their identities anonymous, went public with their allegations on social media on Monday. Read on to find out what happened.

Alexander Wang news

Alexander Wang sexual assault accusations

Once the allegations started appearing on Instagram, many magazines reached out to the 37-year-old fashion designer to get his comment. However, a report in WWD magazine revealed that Wang had declined to comment when they reached out. The sexual assault stories against Wang appeared on the Sh*t Model Management’s Instagram page. The agency is a watchdog in the fashion industry. One of the posts read, “Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models, and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them.” The post further went on to state, “It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line.”

Source: Sh*t Model Management Instagram post

While most of the Wang accusers have been anonymous, model Owen Mooney came forward with his story. In a now-deleted TikTok story, Moony stated that he was at a packed club in New York City in 2017 when Wang allegedly violated him. According to The Sun, Mooney had stated, that he was by himself at one point and Wang who was next to Mooney took advantage of the fact that no one could move”.

The Fashion advocacy group Model Alliance took to its Instagram handle and issued a statement on Tuesday supporting Wang’s accusers. The statement read, “We at Model Alliance stand in solidarity with those who have shared accusations of sexual abuse by Alexander Wang”. “Let's be clear: The fashion industry's lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity”.

Alexander Wang net worth

A report in the Celebrity net worth portal reveals that Alexander Wang's net worth is a whopping $90 million. Most of his income comes from his fashion brand 'Wang' which sells not only high fashion apparel and but also bags and shoes. His clothes have been worn on many runways and red carpet events, across the world by Models such as Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and etc.

