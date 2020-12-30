Reese Witherspoon's Net Worth Will Leave Her Fans Astounded; Details Inside

When Reese Witherspoon and her then-husband Ryan Phillippe arrived on stage at the 2002 Academy Awards to present the Oscar for best achievement in makeup, their speech shocked many fans. The banter that came before they announced the nominees was entirely expected, however, something unexpected happened on the stage next. Ryan Phillippe made a comment about Reese’s income that surprised many viewers and attendees including Witherspoon herself. Find out what happened?

Reese Witherspoon net worth

Another report in Celebrity net worth portal reveals that Witherspoon's net worth is $200 million. It further mentions that she takes home between $20 million to $40 million per year. The 43-year-old actor is best known for her role in Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2. She also famously played Rachel’s sister Jill in the NBC show Friends. Her most recent successful acting role was in Big Little Lies, starring alongside Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz.

Ryan Phillippe net worth

A report in the Celebrity net worth portal reveals that the American actor and producer is worth approximately $30 million. He has starred in movies such as Cruel Intentions (1999), I know what you did last summer (1997), The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) and The Circle (2016). His first acting role was on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live (1992–1993). He had portrayed daytime television's first gay teenager, Billy Douglas.

Ryan Phillippe Oscars 2002 comment

What happened between Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on the Oscar stage?

Source: Still from 2002 Oscar (Academy Awards/YouTube)

Ryan Phillippe, who was 27 at the time, began to read the winner aloud, and Witherspoon, who was 26 then, asked if she could do it. Ryan then made a smug face and said, "You do it, you make more than I do". The comment clearly caught Reese off guard as she gave out a slight shriek before laughing in shock. The audiences too began laughing out loud.

Source: Still from 2002 Oscar (Academy Awards/YouTube)

The Hollywood couple separated in had been together for 9 years when they separated in 2006. A report in Cheatsheet revealed that Reese had cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The pair had tied the knot not long after meeting each other. The pair met at Reese’s 21st birthday party in 1997 and were married in 1999.

Another report in PopSugar reported that Witherspoon was six months pregnant at the time. Hence, just three months after the wedding, Witherspoon gave birth to their daughter, Ava, who’s now 21 now. A few years later, the pair welcomed a son together, Deacon, who’s 17 now. Reese is now married to producer and talent manager Jim Toth.

