Dalton Gomez's Net Worth: How Much Is Ariana Grande's Fiancee's Net Worth And Income?

American singer-actor Ariana Grande got engaged to her beau Dalton Gomez on December 20, 2020. Ariana Grande showcased a slideshow of her engagement ring in her recent Instagram posts thus announcing her engagement. Dalton Gomez is a South California-based Real Estate Agent who works with Aaron Kirman Group. As per his biography on the Aaron Kirman Group website, Gomez has been working in the luxury real estate market for five years. Ariana's fans are interested in knowing Dalton Gomez's income and other details. Read on to know about Ariana Grande's fiance Dalton Gomez's net worth details.

Dalton Gomez's net worth

As per CapitalFm website, Dalton Gomez reportedly has a net worth of 20 million US Dollars. Gomez's supposed fortune translates to around 146 crores in INR. Gomez has accumulated his net worth through real estate sales, the listing price of which ranges from $1.9 million to $12.5 million dollars. According to the lifeandstylemag website, the 27-year-old works with A-list buyers and has sold multi-million dollar homes till now. As per the site, Gomez worked in the Operations department for the firm during the first three years before we went on to curate his Rolodex of A-listers. Apart from this, there is not much information about Dalton Gomez's salary since he works with Aaron Kilman.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande, over the course of the past few years, have been dropping hints regarding their relationship in one way or the other. Dalton Gomez's Instagram account, as of this writing, is private, so there no pictures cant be seen of the celebrated fiancee as of yet. The real estate agent locked his account moments after the news of their engagement went public. As per a report by People magazine, the couple started dating earlier this year in January and during the nationwide-lockdown, they were in isolation together at the 27-year-old singer's Los Angeles home. The duo had made their public appearance when they debuted together in the music video for Ariana's collab track with Justin Bieber titled Stuck With U. The duo could be seen dancing at the end of the clip. Take a look at the MV when the duo first ignited dating rumours.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

