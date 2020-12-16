Offset's Net Worth Details As He Becomes The Owner Of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Offset is one of the most popular rappers in the world. He recently celebrated his 29th birthday with a grand party. His wife Cardi B surprised him by gifting him a rare Lamborghini car. She walked him out to the car with blindfolds on to reveal the big gift. As the rapper adds this rare and expensive car to his entourage, here is a look at rapper Offset's net worth.

Offset's net worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Offset's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $26 million. Most of Offset's income is from his various hit songs like Clout, Red Room, Rap Saved Me among others. He was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on December 14, 1991. His career in rap took off in 2008 when he found the hip hop group Migos in 2008. They released their first mixtape Juug Season in 2011. The first gained popularity for their single Versace.

In addition to his music work, Offset has also appeared in several advertising campaigns for fashion designers and brands like Gosha Rubchinskiy, Bryce Barnes, and Lavati. Offset also featured in an episode of TV series Atlanta in 2016. He was announced as a new investor in the Esports organization FaZe Clan. Since then he has made appearances in two FaZe Clan videos on YouTube.

In December last year, it was revealed that Cardi B and Offset had purchased a house around the Atlanta area for a massive $5.5 million. It is a 22,000 square foot house which is spread under six acres. It has 5 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The house was listed for $10 million in 2017.

Cardi B buys Offset car

As a birthday gift for her husband, Cardi B surprised him with the keys of a very rare Lamborghini. The car that Cardi B gifted him is Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster. According to a report by complex.com, the SVJ Lamborghini price is around $573,000 to $600,000. Offset could not control his excitement when he saw his precious gift from his wife. SVJ stands for Super Veloce Jota, which is Italian for “superfast” and 63 stands for the total number of cars that the company has produced. Here is a look at Offset’s new car gifted by Cardi B.

Disclaimer: The above Offset's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Offset Instagram

