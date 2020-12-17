American Gangster Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2007 Gangster-drama Film

American Gangster was one of the most popular gangster drama films released in 2007. The film is loosely based on the life of a criminal called Frank Lucas who was from North Carolina. The film was a huge hit and fared well at the box office as well. The plot of the film revolves around the rise of Frank Lucas. He smuggled heroin through the service planes which were returning from the Vietnam War. If one wants American Gangster cast, this article provides all the details of the same.

American Gangster cast

Denzel Washington as Frank Lucas

Denzel Washington played the main lead character of Frank Lucas. Frank was the right-hand-man of the drug-trafficker Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson. After Jonhson dies, Frank takes over the business and start buying heroin from their suppliers in Thailand.

Russell Crowe as Richie Roberts

Russell Crowe played the character of Richie Roberts in the film. Richie Roberts is a detective and aspiring lawyer who is casted-out from the precinct. After his partner over-dosed on heroin, his captain puts him in charge of getting hold of local drug peddlers. Towards the end, he also brings out in the open the corrupt police officers who consumed drugs as well.

Ted Levine as Lou Toback

Ted Levine played the character of Captain Lou Toback. Lou Toback is the captain if the precinct Roberts is a detective in. Toback puts Roberts in charge of arresting drug peddlers.

Lymari Nadal as Eva

Lymari Nadal played the character of Eva in the film. Eva is Peurto Rican beauty queen who charms Frank Lucas. They also get married in the movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Huey Lucas

Chiwetel Ejiofor played the character of Huey Lucas in the film. Huey is one of Frank’s five brothers. He is recruited as a lieutenant by Frank. A drug trail leads to Roberts finding Huey and arresting him as well.

Malcolm Goodwin as Jimmy Zee

Malcolm Goodwin played the character of Jimmy Zee in the movie. Jimmy becomes an informer of Richie Roberts after he sees her shoot his girlfriend. He agrees to be Roberts’ informant on Lucas’ business in the greed that he would be convicted of murder.

