Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's Relationship To Be Turned Into A Tv Series

Actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan will soon be seen as the infamous couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in an upcoming show on Hulu, reports Deadline. Reports further added that Seth Rogen will also be seen on the show as the man who leaked Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's alleged sex tape on the internet. Read ahead to know more about the controversy and show.

Also Read | Where was 'The Prom' filmed? See details about the locations of Netflix's musical comedy

The new limited series on Hulu has been named "Pam & Tommy" for now and will be directed by Craig Gillespie and Rob Siegel will write the screenplay. The show will focus on the couple's relationship and their multiple scandals. Seth Rogen will also produce the show with Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey banner along with Dylan Sellers through Limelight, Dave Franco and Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison at Annapurna. The show will have eight episodes.

Also Read | Netflix announces development of 'Yu Yu Hakusho' live action series; Details inside

Pamela Anderson sex tape & other controversies

Back in 1995, the famous Baywatch star Pamela Anderson married drummer of the band Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee after only knowing him for 4 days or 96 hours. People reported that the celeb wore a bikini for her wedding and that her mother got to know about the wedding after reading it in a magazine. What was an already scandalous wedding turned into an even bigger media event when Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's alleged sex tape leaked on the internet.

Also Read | Sai Pallavi's 'Oor Iravu' in 'Paava Kadhaigal' will showcase a tale of 'honour' over love

The couple later had two children and got separated in 1998. Tommy Lee also went to Los Angeles County Jail for six months after he got arrested for spousal abuse. The show will reportedly cover all these events and will also cover the legal cases involved in the couples lives.

Also Read | Naomi Scott to star in Netflix's upcoming anthology 'Anatomy of a Scandal'

On their work front, Lily James was last seen in Rebecca (2020 film). The film was directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Sebastian Stan was last seen in Monday (2020 film). The film was directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos, from a screenplay by Papadimitropoulos and Rob Hayes. Seth Rogan was last seen in An American Pickle (2020 film).

Promo Pic Credit: Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.