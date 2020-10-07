Mindy Kaling Shares New Updates On The Much-awaited 'Legally Blonde 3', Know Details

After Legally Blonde 1 and 2, the makers are all set to bring the third movie in the franchise starring Reese Witherspoon. On her Tuesday episode of Good Morning America, Mindy Kaling revealed new updates related to the much-awaited movie. Kaling has been hired to write the script by none other than Witherspoon herself. Here's what this is about.

Mindy Kaling talks about Legally Blonde 3

Speaking on Good Morning America, Mindy Kaling shared new updates from Legally Blonde 3. She revealed how she had been nervous about writing the script because both the franchise and Elle Woods are iconic. But then Kaling thought that it would be interesting to see the 20-something character in her 40s and whether she will up to the same antics as before. She found it really fun to write along with Dan Goor.

Further in the interview, Mindy Kaling revealed that she has already worked with Reese Witherspoon and they have also been friends for a while. She also recalled how she would often quote dialogues from the movie to her. That is when Witherspoon suggested it would be interesting to watch the character in her 40s. The first hint at a third sequel to the movie was dropped by the latter herself back in 2018.

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling had earlier worked in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time with Oprah Winfrey and The Morning Show in 2019. Kaling had recently released her Never Have I Ever on Netflix. She is currently also working on Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes).

Meanwhile, actor Luke Wilson who played Emmett Richmond also revealed that he would be interested in joining Legally Blonde 3 cast. In an interview with Metro.co.uk, he said that his character was always in the background supporting Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods. But he would not mind coming back for a third time on screen in the iconic movie.

More about Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde which released in 2001 starred Reese Witherspoon in the lead role. She played the dynamic Elle Woods who lands up at Harvard following her boyfriend. However, once there, she understands the world works very differently than she thought. She also finds her own identity as a person. In the second part, Elle journeys to Washington DC to have a bill passed for animals inspired by her pet dog, Bruiser.

