Mike Elliott Reveals The Changes He Made To Make 'American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules'

American Pie will soon be getting a remake titled American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules. This new movie is produced by Mike Elliott, who is known for producing several direct to video movies in the US. Mike Elliott recently opened up about the upcoming movie in an interview with lrmonline.com. Mike revealed that the new film will be focused on the girls instead of the guys. He also shared his experience of watching American Pie for the first time.

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules producer talks about the new film

American Pie is one of the most popular raunchy comedies that is still considered iconic to this day. While the movie was successful and is still loved today, it is very much a product of its time and is often criticised for its misogynistic scenes. American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules will be a twist on the original American Pie. Instead of focusing on teen boys, this movie will reveal how teen girls take control of their lives as they pass out of high school.

In his interview with lrmonline.com, Mike Elliott revealed that he was a fan of the original American Pie movie but he understood that it had problems in its script. Mike Elliott also agreed that there were many scenes in the American Pie that would not fly in today's progressive age. Some events from the original were unadaptable in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules due to their controversial content.

Moreover, Mike Elliott also talked about all the changes he made to the script during the early stages of making American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules. As the movie is more focused on teen girl, many aspects had to be tweaked to fit that theme. Mike Elliott also said that directing girls in dirty scenes was not really that difficult, as they always made sure that the actors were comfortable with the scenes they were doing.

Mike Elliott is also the director for American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. The movie released on DVD on October 6, 2020. Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Natasha Behnam, and Piper Curda played the lead roles in the movie. American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules was received negatively by critics.

