Ammonite Trailer Review: A Rustic Yet Enticing Trailer That Promises An Epic Love Story

The official trailer for Ammonite released on Tuesday. The 2-minute long trailer features Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan with Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu and Fiona Shaw in an 1840s English era playing out some striking roles. The film has already generated many positive reviews from fans and is being called 'a film to look forward to' by many. Let's find out why the trailer has received such high praises:

Also Read | Brad Pitt starrer 'The Devil’s Own' best dialogues that fans will want to know

Ammonite Trailer Review

An ammonite is a type of fossil that is from the Jurassic and Cretaceous period. The name of the movie itself gives the viewers an idea that the movie will be about something old that holds much significance. The Ammonite trailer starts with the sound of the sea and Kate Winslet's character mentioning that she had found 'a sea lizard' which was six-feet long when she was just eleven and now it was displayed at the British Museum. The viewers come to know that Kate's character is good at Geology.

Also Read | Harry Styles, Brad Pitt movie was a 'false rumour', confirms Brad's rep

The trailer starts with a mysterious tone, the colours used throughout the trailer are quite dull yet give a rustic feel. The audiences feel that something important yet sad is about to take place. This is when Saoirse Ronan's character is introduced. Matching the theme, the viewers get to know that she is 'melancholic' and is going to spending her time with Kate Winslet's character a lot. Here fans can oversee that a strong bond is going to form between Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan's characters and they are in for an adventure.

Also Read | Brad Pitt's popular Hollywood films that revolved around the theme of 'War'

In the next half of the Ammonite trailer, fans come to understand that both Kate and Saoirse's characters fall in love with each other. Here, fans can see how worrisome the situation is, as back in the 1840s the topic of homosexuality was quite taboo and was also an offence that was punishable by law. This adds another aspect of thrill.

Also Read | Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston reunite for 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' virtual table

Overall, the trailer gives a nice gist of the storyline that can be expected from the film. The trailer is quite enticing as the audiences have already seen many movies that touch upon homosexual love stories. This one set in an 1840s English era with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in the lead promises the audiences that they are in for a good time.

Another reason why the trailer has been so positively reviewed is that the colour tones, the dialogue delivery and the subjects are quite unique. The Ammonite trailer review all in all comes out to be an 8/10.

Promo Pic Credit: Neon's Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.