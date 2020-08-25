Brad Pitt Starrer 'The Devil’s Own' Best Dialogues That Fans Will Want To Know

In 1997, Brad Pitt played the lead character in Alan J Pakula’s The Devil’s Own. The movie also cast Harrison Ford, Rubén Blades, Natascha McElhone, Julia Stiles, Margaret Colin, and Treat Williams as the lead characters. The movie has been written by Vincent Patrick, David Aaron Cohen, and Kevin Jarre. The plot of the film revolves around a member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army, played by Brad Pitt, who visits the United States in order to obtain anti-aircraft missiles that are to be used to shoot down British helicopters in Northern Ireland. The movie was critically acclaimed and all the actors of the movie were praised for their performances in the movie. Here are some of the best dialogues from The Devil’s Own. Read ahead.

The Devil’s Own best dialogues

Don't look for a happy ending. It's not an American story. It's an Irish one.

You're a stupid man, Mr Burke. You only see me standing between you and your money. You're forgetting about the thousand men standing behind me. That's a mistake.

I've fired my gun four times on the street. Four times in 23 years.

They say the word peace, but at the end of the day, all they want is surrender.

Go get the money and we can do the deal. There's a warehouse at 12th and 7th. I'll be waiting. And please don't fool around... or I'll kill your friend.

I understand why he's doin' what he's doin'. If I had to endure what he's endured if I was eight years old and saw my father gunned down in front of my family - -I'd be carryin' a gun too, and I wouldn't be wearin' a badge.

Why? So other eight-year-olds can watch their fathers gunned down in front of 'em? If this money leaves here, more people will die. Can you tell me that won't happen?

You could if he was home. But he's not home. You wanna see him? I know he wants to see you.

What's the money for? I was thinkin' guns. I was thinking IRA.

