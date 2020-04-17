Amy Adams Feels DC Comics Might Be Moving In Different Direction From 'Superman'

Superman is among the most iconic superhero characters of all time. The DC universe character is currently played by Henry Cavill. The actor gained a huge fan base, all thanks to his superhero role. Amy Adams, who played Lois Lane, has now revealed the details about what is next in store for fans.

Amy Adams talks about Henry Cavill’s Superman

Amy Adams’ character as Lois Lane is considered to be one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood. Her character made her debut in the DC Universe with Zack Snyder's’ Man Of Steel in 2013. She was also seen in Batman VS Superman: Dawn Of Justice in 2016 and Justice League in 2017.

However, Justice League failed to perform according to the expectations of the makers. This led DC Comics to suffer a lot. Amid this news, there were also earlier reports that Henry Cavill might not be seen in any DC Comics films as Superman. However, Cavill has cleared the air adding that he is still a part of the DC Comics but there is no Superman film in the making at the moment.

Recalling all these events in an interview, Amy Adams added that she feels that the future of her character, Lois Lane might also be doubtful. She went on to say that DC Comics has not updated anything about including Superman in the upcoming films. This also puts her character in danger and fans might not be able to see Lois Lane on the screen once again.

However, Amy Adams believes that DC Comics might be going forward in a different direction. She said that nothing until now included Henry Cavill’s character as Superman. Amy Adams also said that the chances of a new Superman film are very slim. She said that she is open to playing Lois Lane again, however, she is not hopeful about it.

