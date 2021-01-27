Amy Schumer On Deleting Posts Poking Fun At Hilaria Baldwin; Says 'People Were Upset'

American actor and stand-up comedian, Amy Schumer recently spoke about sharing, and later deleting, multiple Instagram posts about Hilaria Baldwin, who had recently become the talk of social media for fabricating her heritage. On Tuesday, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amy revealed that she did it because netizens were 'really upset'. The Trainwreck actor also set the record straight that she did not want to be mean to the American podcaster.

Amy Schumer on poking fun at Hilaria Baldwin

For the unversed, back in December, Baldwin had shared pictures of herself posing with her baby boy on her Instagram handle. In September, the yoga instructor & podcaster, who had welcomed her fifth bundle of joy with husband Alec Baldwin, had jokingly captioned the post writing, "Can't stop smelling this baby". Later, Schumer had re-posted the photo of Baldwin & her newborn on her Instagram handle and joked that it was a mother-son picture of herself.

Later that month, the Mom Brain podcast co-host began to trend on Twitter when several social media users accused her of fabricating Spanish roots and a Spanish accent in spite of being born and brought up in Boston, Massachusetts. Whilst the controversy, Amy Schumer had shared yet another post that seemed to have been in reference to Baldwin. Thus, in an interview with ET, Schumer revealed that she removed the post because she wanted herself to be 'out of the narrative'. She continued saying that the mother-of-five is amazing and expressed wishing the best for her and her family.

The I Feel Pretty actor added that she hopes Baldwin gets to visit Spain 'as much as she wants'. According to the 39-year-old, she and Baldwin were playing with each other, when the whole Spain thing erupted. Elaborating more about the same, she said that she felt like everyone else watching it and thought they were playing and hence wrote, "Hey look, I love Spain too". However, it then became a trending topic of discussion and people were really upset so she decided to take her posts down. The Inside Amy Schumer creator concluded saying that she meant no harm to Hilaria Baldwin in her posts.

