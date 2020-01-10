The Debate
Selena Gomez Reveals How Her Mother Struggled With IVF After Amy Schumer's Emotional Post

Music

Selena Gomez has been actively promoting her album 'Rare'. But she took a quick break to shower Amy Schumer with love and support after her emotional post.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
selena gomez

Recently, Amy Schumer had an emotional moment on Instagram when she opened up about her struggle with InVitro Fertilization (IVF). The comedian and actor recently took to social media and confessed that she was trying for a second baby.

Recently, in an interview, she revealed that this time the duo adopted the medium of IVF for trying for second baby. However, she also confessed it is not easy. She shared a picture of her belly and revealed that she is feeling 'really down and emotional'. 

Also Read | Selena Gomez Opens Up About Being Single And Dealing With Mental Health Issues

She also revealed in her caption that she is a week into the pregnancy and that she is not feeling great at all. She also wrote that she is freezing her eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene, her first child, a sibling. She also asked that if anyone else has gone through the same and has any advice for her, can freely share the same. Just after she posted the picture with the emotional caption, many celebrities came forward to shower their blessings on her and give their good wishes. 

Also Read | Selena Gomez Reveals What Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Like Ahead Of Album Release

Selena Gomez was also one of those who showed some love for the actor and gave her well wishes. She mentioned in the comment that she understood her struggle. The singer also revealed that her mother had gone through IVF and that she knows how Amy is struggling at this moment. She even wrote in her comment that she is also praying for Amy and Chris.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Top Fashion Looks That Will Make You Go 'I Can't Get Enough'

Selena gomez

Amy also gave her phone number in the bio so that people can reach out to her and share their piece of advice on the same. She asked people to come forward and share their experience with IVF. Meanwhile, Selena has been in the news for her recently released album Rare.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Stood By Her After Split With Justin Bieber!

Image Courtesy: Amy Schumer Instagram and Selena Gomez Instagram

 

 

Published:
