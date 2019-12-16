Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Alleged Photoshop Fail In Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian West recently shared a family Christmas card on her social media handle. The celebrity is being trolled by her fans for the picture, as they feel it has been photoshopped. Trollers have been making memes with the picture posted by Kim Kardashian West.

West family Christmas Card 2019

On December 13, 2019, Kim Kardashian West shared a family photograph of herself on official social media handle. In the caption for the picture, Kim wrote the West family Christmas Card 2019. In the picture, the entire family can be seen posing in matching outfits. The picture has been receiving backlash from the fans as they feel like North West, the oldest daughter of the couple, has been Photoshopped into the image. They can be seen talking about how the lighting on her face is different. They can also be seen making memes out of the picture. Some of the users have also gone on to Photoshop themselves in the family picture. Have a look at the post and the reactions here.

I love my family pic.twitter.com/F4gG8KgnuQ — Anastasia (@AsyaKardashian) December 13, 2019

And me pic.twitter.com/6fOeMiratK — The Faceless Bros (@Vikmahn) December 13, 2019

Who photoshopped north in? The lighting looks... different pic.twitter.com/Wz1rTfRTZp — ALEX ⚡️ (@ALEKONDAR) December 13, 2019

Why all the kids look like stickers? pic.twitter.com/KXjHseqZtp — T e a 🎄 (@AlllthingsT) December 13, 2019

Read Kim Kardashian On Caitlyn Jenner's Elimination: "No One From I'm A Celeb Reached Out"

Also read Kim Kardashian & Sister Kourtney Quarrel After Sugary Treats Were Served At Poosh Party

Meanwhile, the season finale episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will have the family member dressed as each other. Kim Kardashian West has posted about the family dinner that they will have together. In the picture posted, everyone can be seen wearing clothes that represent different characters. Fans can be seen excited for the upcoming episode. Have a look at the post here.

Our season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs tonight on E! This dinner where we all dress up and act like each other is legendary! You don’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/dTCx4R1LXw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 16, 2019

Read Kim Kardashian Opens Up On Post-pregnancy Surgeries; Says She's Grateful To Have Kids

Also read Check Out The Times When Kim Kardashian Made The Headlines In 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.