Ana De Armas' Cardboard Cutout Spotted In Trash Outside Ben Affleck's LA Home

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had ended their relationship after just over a year of dating, as confirmed by ET Online. Hours later, photographers outside Ben’s Los Angeles home spotted the huge cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas being thrown in the trash. According to the pictures by Daily Mail, it’s the same cutout that Ben’s three children- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, were seen playing around with over the summer.

It was in the month of June that the children placed the cutout in front of Ben’s Los Angeles house. Several pictures of the cutout in the trash have taken over the Internet. Several netizens shared the picture and expressed their thoughts and opinions.

Ben and de Armas appear to be moving on in their lives. De Armas too got a sleek new haircut on January 18, 2021. Her new look was seen publicly by her fans for the first time in a YouTube video on January 17, 2021, where she praised her close friend Claudia Muma. The actor had a chin-length bob with bangs and wore a white tee. She kept her look casual and added a minimal necklace, a watch and a few rings.

According to ET Online, the couple had little arguments and bickered but finally since the relationship was not working in the way both wanted it to anymore, they ended the relationship. A source speaking to ET said that it was a ‘mutual decision’. The source added that the duo loves and respects each other but it was time for them to move on in their respective lives. The outlet also reported that in the end, Ben chose to be a dad and continues to want to be and that Ben and de Armas are in different places in their lives.

In March 2021, Ben and de Armas met on the sets of their upcoming psychological thriller, Deep Water. As per the reports by ET, the duo had an ‘instant connection’ after meeting and started vacationing together since then. The duo was often spotted in public together going on lunch dates, going on coffee runs, walking their dogs or even attending protests, in the following months.

