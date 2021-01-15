Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Did 'Batman' Role, Shares Struggle With Alcoholism

Ben Affleck portrayed Bruce Wayne / the Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with the debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He received appreciation for his performances as the detective superhero. The actor departed from a solo movie due to several issues. Now, he revealed the reason for taking on the character and why he is okay with its struggles.

Also Read | Ben Affleck Might Return As Bruce Wayne In A Solo Batman Film BUT On One Condition

Ben Affleck says he did Batman for his kids, shares struggle with alcoholism

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck opened up about donning the Batsuit and his struggles with alcoholism at the time. He said that he did Batman because he wanted to do it for his kids. The actor explained that he wanted to do something that his son would dig. He noted that his kids did not see Argo, which is a three Academy Award-winning film including Best Picture. Ben Affleck’s kids include two daughters and a son. Ben Affleck’s kids are Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. He shares them with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck’s Batman received appreciation from many. Talking about its development, he said that filmmaker Zack Snyder wanted to do a version of the Frank Miller's Dark Knight graphic novel series, which he thinks is a really good interpretation. Ben Affleck’s Batman in Justice League was criticized for not leveling up to the expectations.

The actor mentioned that unfortunately, there are a lot of reasons why “things go the way they do” in the movie business, and just because a person’s face is on the poster does not mean that they are dictating all of those things. He added that even if they were dictating it, it does not mean it would go well. Affleck asserted that he wore the Batsuit to his son’s birthday party, which was worth “every moment of suffering” on Justice League. Ben Affleck's Batman will appear again in The Flash movie set for 2022 release.

Also Read | Ben Affleck To Return As the Batman In 'The Flash' Starring Ezra Miller

Also Read | Joe Manganiello Details Canceled Ben Affleck's Batman Film, Says 'it Had Dark Story'

Speaking about his struggle with alcoholism, Ben Affleck said that he started drinking too much around the time of the Justice League, and it is a hard thing to confront and face and deal with. He mentioned that he has been sober for a while now and feels really good -as “healthy and good” as he ever felt.

The actor stated that the process of recovering from alcoholism has been really instructive. He thinks it is great for people who are not alcoholics. Like, ‘Be honest. Have integrity. Take accountability. Help other people.' The actor noted that it is a good set of things that they teach you. He mentioned that it took him a little while to get it. He had a few slips, like most people — but he feels really good now.

Ben Affleck added that if people knew how many actors and directors and writers’ alcoholics or compulsive in some way were - it's the “most ordinary thing in the world in Hollywood,” he asserted. He mentioned that he has worked with actors who showed up drunk. And that was not him. He revealed that he drank alone in his living room and just passed out with scotch. But Affleck admitted that he got sober now.

Also Read | Ben Affleck Set To Direct 'Keeper Of The Lost Cities' Adaptation For Disney

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.