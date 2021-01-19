Ana De Armas Debuts New Short Bob After Breakup With Ben Affleck

Hollywood actor Ana de Armas has debuted her dramatic new haircut. The Knives Out actor in a video chat with her friend sported a short bob with tiny bangs. Ana’s new haircut comes days after it was confirmed that she has broken up with boyfriend and actor Ben Affleck. Find out more details about Ana’s new haircut post her breakup.

Ana de Armas debuts brand new haircut after breakup

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck were one of internet favourite couples last year. The Hollywood actors met on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water and were inseparable since then. But if the latest reports are to be believed, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have broken up. Several media portals have reported the reason for their split.

But now that Ana de Armas is single again, she seems to have chosen to shake things up. In a recent video chat with her friend Claudia Muma, Ana debuted her brand-new haircut. The Knives Out actor has cut her shoulder-length hair to a short bob with bangs. As mentioned earlier, Ana’s new haircut debuts a few days after her split from Affleck.

In this video chat with her friend Claudia, Ana de Armas showed her brand-new haircut with a simple winged liner and some pink colour on her lips. She completed her look with some gold jewellery, a short-sleeved white T-shirt and a simple gold watch. Take a look at Ana de Armas’ new look here.

Image Credit: A Still from Claudia Muma en "Ser mamá es De Madre" S02 E01

Talking about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ breakup, according to ET Online’s report, the couple have recently split up. The two argued about an issue like any couple but ultimately realized that the relationship is not working anymore. Hence their split was mutual decision. But the two-share great love and respect for each other. According to E! report, Ana chose to end things with Affleck. Moreover, the Knives Out actor does not want to be based in Los Angeles and Ben wants to be in L.A. and be close to his kids.

