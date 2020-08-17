Ana De Armas Celebrates Ben Affleck's Birthday With Sweet Insta Post; See Pic Here

Ana De Armas posted her first picture with boyfriend Ben Affleck. This picture comes as a late birthday post as the Batman actor recently celebrated his 48th birthday. Along with this birthday post, Ana De Armas has also gifted Ben a custom BMW motorbike.

Ana De Armas showers love on Affleck with a birthday post

Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck have been spending some quality time together since the quarantine began. The pair have been spotted together on multiple occasions together. But recently, the couple took a step further in their relationship and celebrated the Batman actor’s birthday together.

As Ben Affleck recently celebrated his 48th birthday, Ana De Armas took to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday post in his honour. In this black and white picture, the couple is all smiles and dressed up in casual outfits. Along with this picture, Ana De Armas added a simple caption by using a double heart emoji. Take a look at Ana De Armas’ birthday post for Ben Affleck here.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ana De Armas's birthday gift for Ben Affleck did not just end with a birthday post. The James Bond star presented Affleck with a brand new custom BMW motorbike. Along with the bike, she also gifted him his and her helmets. The media portal also claims that Ana and Ben are incredibly happy together.

It also claimed that the couple is going strong and Ben is also in a great place. Soon after Ana gifted Ben with this bike, the pair was spotted heading out for a ride in Pacific Palisades in California. In these pictures, Ana De Armas was sporting a blue dress, while Ben Affleck was dressed in a white shirt and grey pants. Take a look at their pictures here.

Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck met on the sets of Deep Water. The pair co-starred in the film and were soon dating once the shooting wrapped. Ben and Ana were also spotted vacationing in Cuba, the James Bond actor’s native place. The Deep Water co-stars even attended the Black Lives Matter match together back in April.

