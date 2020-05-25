Ben Affleck Along-with Girlfriend Ana De Armas Take His Children Out For The First Time

Ben Affleck seems to have taken a major step in his relationship with new girlfriend Ana De Armas. The couple were recently spotted having a day out with his children. As claimed by a news source, this is the first time that Ana has met Ben's children and it is the first time they were spotted together publicly.

Ben Affleck's day out

The Affleck family seemed to be taking their three dogs for a walk. Keeping in mind the coronavirus crisis, the whole group was wearing face masks. Ben has the leash of one of the dogs in his hand. Ana de Armas can be seen wearing a face mask, walking behind the Affleck family. Ben's eldest daughter Violet is walking in front with another one of their pet dogs' leash in her hand. His second daughter Seraphina is also walking alongside her father. Ben's youngest son Samuel is also walking behind, with another dog on a leash beside him.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' relationship

Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck met on the sets of Deep Water, which is an upcoming movie. They confirmed their relationship in 2020, as per a news source. They went official on Instagram as Ana posted pictures from her birthday, which also included Ben Affleck. Affleck and de Armas are spending time together in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. They met the children on America's Memorial Day holiday weekend, the source claims.

As per claims by a news article, a source close to this new couple talked about how Ben is serious about Ana de Armas. The source also spoke about how Ben wants his children to spend time with Ana and know more about her. He also talked about how the two are deeply in love. The two also featured in the music video, Residente’s Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe, kissing each other:

Ben Affleck's relationship with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck split with his ex-wife and actor Jennifer Garner in the year 2015. Since then, the two actors have been on good terms. They are co-parenting well and also spend time with their children together. Ben Affleck, quoted by a source to a media portal, has claimed that once a person has children with someone, they are connected to them forever. Jennifer is spending her time at home, cooking to her heart's desire and sharing it on Instagram.

Source: @Affleek on Instagram

