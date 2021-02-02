Ana De Armas Deletes Her Twitter Account After Break Up With Ben Affleck

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas has deleted her Twitter account which was spotted by observant fans who noticed that her Twitter handle no longer existed, stated a report by People magazine. The actress' exit from Twitter comes a mere two weeks after she and Ben Affleck had agreed to go their separate ways. The pair first met each other on the set of Deep Water in late 2019 and began their relationship in early 2020, as per the report.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has received many major awards in the course of his career. He has won 2 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globe awards, 3 BAFTA awards and much more. Affleck has appeared in more than 50 films, he recently starred as Batman in the DCEU's Justice League franchise and is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League which is also called the Snyder Cut.

Actress Ana de Armas, at the age of 18, moved to Madrid and starred in a popular teen drama El Internado for 6 seasons from 2007-2010. She made her Hollywood impact with movies like Knock Knock and War Dogs. For her performance in the mystery film Knives Out, Ana de Armas was nominated for the 'Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical'. Ana De Armas' Twitter handle now says 'does not exist' as the actress seems to have said goodbye to Twitter.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas relationship

After reportedly dating for one year, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas decided to call it quits in January 2021. While Ana de Armas' Twitter account is gone, her Instagram remains active with The Night Clerk star sharing a photo of her recent new haircut over the weekend. The ex-couple was frequently seen together during the summer as they both spent the quarantine period in Los Angeles.

At the time, Ana spent time with Affleck's 3 children, whom he shares with actress Jennifer Garner. Justice League actor Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner for almost 13 years. Take a look at a post De Armas shared with her Instagram followers when they were together.

Image Source: Ana De Armas Instagram (@ana_d_armas)

