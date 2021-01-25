Casey Affleck Reacts To Accusations Of Throwing Ana De Armas' Cutout Outside Ben's House

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had been adored as a couple by fans for a while but left many disheartened as they called it quits earlier this week. Just a couple of days after the news of their separation was made public, pictures of a “life-sized Ana de Armas” cardboard cutout that was brought by Ben Affleck’s children were seen being discarded into a trash can outside Ben Affleck’s house. As the news went viral, many allegedly said that it was in fact, Casey Affleck (Ben Affleck’s brother) responsible for the cardboard cutout being thrown away. Recently, Casey Affleck opened up about the situation clarifying that it wasn’t him who threw out Ana de Armas’ cardboard cutout. Read further ahead to know more about what Casey Affleck has to say on his behalf.

Casey Affleck denies throwing Ana de Armas’ cutout

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ben Affleck’s brother recently decided to open up about the entire Ana de Armas’ cardboard cutout controversy. Casey Affleck denied rumors of him being responsible for the cutout being found in the condition that it was found in.

Setting his record straight, Casey Affleck said that it wasn’t him. He also mentioned that he “can’t even really say if Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have broken up for good or whatever”. Casey Affleck revealed that a bunch of people sent that picture to him and he was going to make a tweet over it with a joke in response but then he thought that a “joke” wouldn’t seem appropriate.

Casey Affleck said that even if he had thought of a joke it wouldn’t work as he doesn’t have an account of the social media platform, Twitter. Concluding the conversation regarding Ana de Armas’ cardboard cutout incident, Casey Affleck assured that it wasn’t him. Casey noted that it "definitely was not" him.

A life-sized cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas from inside Ben Affleck’s residence was seen being thrown out into a trash can. (January 18, 2021) pic.twitter.com/4bxxDC97WZ — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 19, 2021

When asked about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas ending their relationship with each other, Casey Affleck said that the past year had romantically been difficult for many people. He said that “the year has been really hard on people in relationships”. Mentioning that he “wouldn’t know” as he has been single, Casey Affleck bets that there are a lot of people who faced many challenges in their relationships. Describing Ana de Armas as the “sweetest, funniest, smartest and most charming person”, Casey Affleck added that she “won’t have any problems" meeting someone.

